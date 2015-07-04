INF Dusty Coleman, who combined to hit .303 with a .852 OPS this season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, made his big league debut Friday. Coleman, however, was out at the plate in a rundown in the ninth inning. “It’s my fault,” Coleman said. He acknowledged he should have not stopped but “run full speed” to the plate, forcing the Twins to make a play.

INF Christian Colon was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Colon, 25, had been used sparingly this season and was hitting .244, playing in just 29 of 76 games and having only 78 at-bats.

RHP Joe Blanton is coming off a rough start, allowing five runs in 2 2/3 innings in a loss Monday at Houston. It was his sixth career start of less than three innings.

RHP Wade Davis picked up a victory Friday with a spotless 10th inning. Davis has a 0.26 ERA, allowing 16 hits in 34 innings, while striking out 39. He has permitted one earned run.

CF Lorenzo Cain stroked three hits, drove in a run and scored two runs, including the game-winner in the 10th. Cain hiked his average to .305.