LHP Danny Duffy is 4-1 with a 2.37 ERA and .236 batting average against him in 49 1/3 innings against the Twins. Duffy, however, has never beaten the Twins at Kauffman Stadium, where he 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts. His lone home victory this season was April 30 against the Tigers.

RHP Yordano Ventura will make his third rehab start Monday for Triple-A Omaha. Ventura, who is on the disabled list with ulnar nerve inflammation, is 0-2 with a 3.98 ERA while holding hitters to a .198 average in 9 1/3 innings in his first two Storm Chasers starts. He got his pitch count up to 84 in his past start.

RHP Joe Blanton had his second straight poor start, giving up three runs in the first inning, but managed to make it through five innings Saturday against the Twins. He allowed four runs and nine hits. In Blanton’s previous outing, he was yanked after 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five runs, five hits and four walks. Manager Ned Yost said it has not yet been determined whether Blanton will make his next start.

3B Mike Moustakas, who was in a 1-for-20 skid, singled in the first inning and drew two walks on Saturday against the Twins. It was only his second multi-walk game of the season. He drew three walks on June 15 against the Brewers.