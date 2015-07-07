3B Cheslor Cuthbert, who was hitting .256 with 14 doubles and eight home runs in 76 games with Triple-A Omaha, was called up Tuesday when 3B Mike Moustakas was placed on the family emergency leave list. Cuthbert, 22, would become the 14th player from Nicaragua to play in the majors when he debuts.

OF Paulo Orlando was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Monday along with 3B Chelsor Cuthbert. Orlando had been sent down to Omaha on May 30 but he has a .241 average with one homer and seven RBIs with the Royals this year.

RHP Aaron Brooks, who was 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 14 games, including 13 starts, will be the Royals 26th man for the doubleheader. Brooks appeared in two Kansas City games earlier this season and had a 6.23 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.

RHP Jason Frasor was designated for assignment. He has a 1.54 ERA and 18 strikeouts with the Royals this year in 23 1/3 innings.

RHP Chris Young will make his 18th appearance and 12th start. He lost 2-0 to the Twins in his previous start, allowing a run on six hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He is 1-2 against the Rays, surrendering 12 runs over 14 innings.

RHP Edinson Volquez is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA against the Rays in three starts. He got a no-decision in a July 1 start at Houston, allowing five runs on eight hits, including a pair of home runs, in five innings, while walking one and striking out eight.

3B Mike Moustakas was placed on the bereavement list Monday. He had left the game in the sixth inning Sunday due to a family emergency.