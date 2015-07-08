FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 8, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Cheslor Cuthbert, who was hitting .256 with 14 doubles and eight home runs in 76 games with Triple-A Omaha, was called up Tuesday when 3B Mike Moustakas was placed on the family emergency leave list. Cuthbert, 22, would become the 14th player from Nicaragua to play in the majors when he debuts.

LHP Jason Vargas was scheduled to throw a 60-pitch simulated game Tuesday, but that was put off until Wednesday because of the day-night doubleheader. Vargas has been out since June 9 due to left flexor strain.

CF Lorenzo Cain was held out of both games of the doubleheader Tuesday because of a tender hamstring. In his past six games, Cain is 11-for-22.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.