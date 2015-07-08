3B Cheslor Cuthbert, who was hitting .256 with 14 doubles and eight home runs in 76 games with Triple-A Omaha, was called up Tuesday when 3B Mike Moustakas was placed on the family emergency leave list. Cuthbert, 22, would become the 14th player from Nicaragua to play in the majors when he debuts.

LHP Jason Vargas was scheduled to throw a 60-pitch simulated game Tuesday, but that was put off until Wednesday because of the day-night doubleheader. Vargas has been out since June 9 due to left flexor strain.

CF Lorenzo Cain was held out of both games of the doubleheader Tuesday because of a tender hamstring. In his past six games, Cain is 11-for-22.