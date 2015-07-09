OF Paulo Orlando, who was recalled Monday from Triple-A Omaha, hit a ninth-inning, tiebreaking grand slam in the opener Tuesday. “First grand slam of my life,” Orlando said. It was the Royals’ fifth walk-off grand slam and the first since Justin Maxwell hit one Sept. 22, 2013, against the Rangers. The others: Cookie Rojas, May 28, 1974, vs. Orioles; Rey Palacios, May 14, 1990, vs. Red Sox; and Joe Randa, May, 16, 2001, vs. Rays.

RHP Aaron Brooks, who was 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) for Triple-A Omaha, was called up to be the Royals’ 26th man for the doubleheader Tuesday. He didn’t appear in either game. Brooks pitched in two Kansas City games earlier this season and had a 6.23 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.

RHP Aaron Brooks, called up to be the 26th man for the doubleheader Tuesday, remained on the roster. In two games for Kansas City this season, he has a 6.23 ERA in 4 1/3 innings. He was 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) for Triple-A Omaha.

LHP Brandon Finnegan, who picked up the win in the second game of the doubleheader Tuesday, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. He is 2-0 with a 2.21 ERA in 11 games for Kansas City this season.

RHP Chris Young allowed four runs on five hits, including two home runs, walked one and struck out five in six-plus innings during a no-decision in the opener of the doubleheader Tuesday. “It’s a funny game,” Young said. “I feel like I made more good pitches today than maybe a couple of other starts where the results were a little better, but just ultimately happy we won.”

LF Alex Gordon went 7-for-9 with six RBIs in the doubleheader, hiking his batting average 18 points to .280. In the nightcap, he had his 10th career four-hit game and his first since May 28, 2014, against the Orioles.

LF Alex Gordon was removed by a cart in the fourth inning Wednesday after banging into the wall while chasing a fly ball.

LHP Jason Vargas was scheduled to throw a 60-pitch simulated game Tuesday, but that was pushed back a day because of the Royals’ day-night doubleheader. Vargas is on the disabled list with a left arm flexor strain.

LHP Jason Vargas (left arm flexor strain) threw 60 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday. He will make a rehab start Monday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

OF Lorenzo Cain, bothered by a sore hamstring, was held out of both games of the doubleheader Tuesday. Cain, who was voted to start in the All-Star Game, went 6-for-14 in the series against the Twins and scored the winning run Friday and Sunday.