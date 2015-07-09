RHP Yordano “Ace” Ventura, who has been on the disabled list after a June 12 start at St. Louis with an ulnar nerve inflammation, will come off the disabled list Thursday and start against the Rays. He has a 3.27 ERA in two no-decision starts against Tampa Bay.

RHP Aaron Brooks, who was the 26th man for the Tuesday doubleheader, was kept on the 25-man roster Wednesday. Brooks, who is 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA with Triple-A Omaha, will likely be optioned Thursday to the Storm Chasers when RHP Yordano Ventura comes off the disabled list.

LHP Brandon Finnegan was optioned to Triple-A Omaha Wednesday after throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings and picking up the victory in the second game of the doubleheader against the Rays. Finnegan, a 2014 first-round pick, allowed just 10 hits in 20 1/3 innings, but walked 11.

LHP Brandon Finnegan was recalled to replace LF Alex Gordon (DL, groin) on the roster.

RHP Joe Blanton was brought in for an inning of work in the ninth before his scheduled start Saturday. Blanton, however, retired only one of the four Rays hitters he faced, giving up three hits, including a Rene Rivera home run, and was replaced by closer RHP Greg Holland. Manager Ned Yost said RHP Chris Young, who started the first game of the doubleheader Tuesday, would be brought back on three days rest and start Saturday instead of Blanton.

LF Alex Gordon was removed by a cart in the fourth inning Wednesday after banging into the wall while chasing a fly ball.

LF Alex Gordon will likely be out several weeks after suffering a left groin injury in the fourth inning Wednesday. A MRI did not reveal the muscle had detached from the bone.

LF Alex Gordon was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left groin and is expected to be sidelined up to two months.

LHP Jason Vargas threw a 60-pitch simulated game Wednesday and could be set to return to the Royals’ rotation soon after the All-Star break. Manager Ned Yost said Vargas looked “great” and “ready.” The next step for Vargas will be a rehab start Monday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas against Midland. Vargas, who went on the 15-day disabled list retro to June 9 with a left flexor strain, is 5-2 with a 4.10 ERA in eight starts.

OF Lorenzo Cain, who had not played since Sunday because of a tender hamstring, returned to the lineup Wednesday. “It felt good enough to go in one of the games yesterday,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Cain stroked three hits, including a home run and double, and drove in three runs in the 9-7 victory over the Rays.