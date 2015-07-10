RHP Yordano Ventura, who had not pitched since June 12 because of an ulnar nerve inflammation, came off the disabled list Thursday and started against the Rays.

RHP Aaron Brooks, who had been with the club the previous three games but did not pitch, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Brooks has a 6.23 ERA in two relief appearances this season for the Royals.

LHP Brandon Finnegan, who was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A Omaha, was recalled Thursday. Finnegan picked up a win in the second game of the doubleheader Tuesday and sent out after it. He worked a scoreless inning Thursday, although he walked one and gave up a hit.

LF Alex Gordon was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left groin and is expected to be sidelined up to two months.

LF Alex Gordon was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a Grade 2-plus left groin strain. Gordon will likely be out eight weeks. Manager Ned Yost plans to platoon Jarrod Dyson and rookie Paulo Orlando in left while Gordon is on the shelf.

CF Lorenzo Cain hit his eighth home run in the first inning, which is a career best. He hit seven last season. Cain is 10-for-20 with seven runs, two home runs and eight RBIs on this homestand. He was also ejected Thursday for the second time this season for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout. ”We (plate umpire Chris Segal) were arguing a little bit back and forth on whether it was a strike or a ball,“ Cain said. ”I told him I was going to look at the video and I’d let him know if it was a ball or a strike. That’s what I did. He said. “OK.’ I went down and looked at the video. As I was walking to get my glove to go to the outfield, I said, ‘it was a ball.’ I guess he didn’t like that, threw me out.”