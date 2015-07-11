INF Cheslor Cuthbert was optioned to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. He had five hits in 15 at-bats in four games for the Royals.

C Salvador Perez hit his 15th home run in the eighth inning. Seven of his home runs have come in the seventh inning or later. His 15 home runs lead all big league catchers.

RHP Chris Young will be starting on three days’ rest on Saturday against the Blue Jays. He is 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 17 innings in his previous three starts on three days’ rest.

3B Mike Moustakas was reinstated after missing four days on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. He also learned he was voted to the All-Star Game on Friday by the fans. “The best fans in baseball,” Moustakas said. “They proved that in the voting and again with the second voting. They’ve been with me the whole way. I knew a lot of votes were going to come my way. These people are amazing. It’s an exciting time to be a Royal. I‘m just happy I get to put this uniform on every day and play in front of these fans.”

1B Eric Hosmer went 4-for-4 for his seventh career game with at least four hits. The previous was July 1, 2014, at Minnesota. He also has a five-hit game on Sept. 20, 2011. “A four-hit game is big for anybody,” Hosmer said. “I’ll definitely take it. It feels good. It’s big for me. It’s been a tough homestand. You get a night like this is really big. As long as we keep winning, that’s the name of the game.”