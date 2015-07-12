OF Alex Rios doubled in seventh Saturday after hitting a two-bagger Friday night. It is the first time this season Rios has stroked extra-base hits in back-to-back games. He missed seven weeks because of a broken left hand after being by a pitch April 13 at Minnesota.

RHP Chris Young gave up three runs on five hits, including a two-run home run to Edwin Encarnacion, in six-plus innings. It was the fourth time in his major league career that he pitched after only three days off between starts.

RHP Edinson Volquez, who starts Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break, has never beaten the Blue Jays. He is 0-3 with an 8.85 ERA in four starts. He is 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA in nine Kauffman Stadium starts this season.

SS Alcides Escobar doubled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Escobar is batting .432, 16-for-37, in the streak. His 38 hits since June 15 lead the majors.

RHP Kris Medlen made his fifth minor league rehab start Friday for Triple-A Omaha. He allowed three runs, all on solo home runs, in 5 2/3 innings against Iowa. He struck out seven and walked none, throwing 62 strikes in 89 pitches. Medlen missed last season after having Tommy John surgery in March 2014.