RHP Greg Holland picked up his 20th save of the season after working a scoreless ninth. He allowed one baserunner -- on a single. Holland has now converted 14 of his last 15 save opportunities and has held opponents to a .168 (16-for-95) batting average.

LHP John Lamb was called up from Triple-A Omaha as the 26th man for Friday’s split doubleheader. He is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA for the Storm Chasers.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie (7-5, 5.36 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season and first against Chicago on Saturday. He’s 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA in his last three outings -- all quality starts. Guthrie is 4-3 with a 7.40 ERA in eight road starts, a statistic skewed by 11 earned runs allowed in one-plus inning against the Yankees on May 25.

RHP Chris Young (8-5) scattered two runs on three hits, struck out four and walked four in a five-inning outing. He’s now 4-1 on the road this season and has held opponents to a .167 (27-for-162).

RHP Edinson Volquez (8-5) suffered his first loss since June 5 as he gave up two runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out three. “Volky threw the ball well,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “I thought actually Volky had his best stuff that he’s had in his last three or four starts.” He fell to 3-3 on the road this season and 1-2 against the White Sox in 2015.

3B Mike Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a fifth-inning home run in the first game and is now batting .318 (47-for-148) on the road with six home runs compared to .277 (43-for-155) with two home runs at home this season. Moustakas didn’t start the second game as Dusty Coleman stepped in for the first time since July 5.

CF Lorenzo Cain is now batting .345 (30-for-87) with nine doubles and 14 RBIs in day games this season. He was 3-for-8 in Friday’s two games and is hitting .405 in July. He’s hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.

RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) was sent on a rehab assignment to Northwest Arkansas on July 15.