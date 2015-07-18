FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 19, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Greg Holland picked up his 20th save of the season after working a scoreless ninth. He allowed one baserunner -- on a single. Holland has now converted 14 of his last 15 save opportunities and has held opponents to a .168 (16-for-95) batting average.

LHP John Lamb was called up from Triple-A Omaha as the 26th man for Friday’s split doubleheader. He is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA for the Storm Chasers.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie (7-5, 5.36 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season and first against Chicago on Saturday. He’s 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA in his last three outings -- all quality starts. Guthrie is 4-3 with a 7.40 ERA in eight road starts, a statistic skewed by 11 earned runs allowed in one-plus inning against the Yankees on May 25.

RHP Chris Young (8-5) scattered two runs on three hits, struck out four and walked four in a five-inning outing. He’s now 4-1 on the road this season and has held opponents to a .167 (27-for-162).

RHP Edinson Volquez (8-5) suffered his first loss since June 5 as he gave up two runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out three. “Volky threw the ball well,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “I thought actually Volky had his best stuff that he’s had in his last three or four starts.” He fell to 3-3 on the road this season and 1-2 against the White Sox in 2015.

3B Mike Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a fifth-inning home run in the first game and is now batting .318 (47-for-148) on the road with six home runs compared to .277 (43-for-155) with two home runs at home this season. Moustakas didn’t start the second game as Dusty Coleman stepped in for the first time since July 5.

CF Lorenzo Cain is now batting .345 (30-for-87) with nine doubles and 14 RBIs in day games this season. He was 3-for-8 in Friday’s two games and is hitting .405 in July. He’s hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.

RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) was sent on a rehab assignment to Northwest Arkansas on July 15.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.