LHP Danny Duffy (3-4, 4.65 ERA) will start in the finale of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Duffy last pitched July 10, throwing six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duffy is 8-2 with a 2.40 ERA when getting more than six days off between starts. It will be Duffy’s third start against the White Sox this season, after taking no-decisions in his first two.

RHP Greg Holland blew a save for just the third time this season in the Royals’ 7-6 win in 13 innings at the Chicago White Sox. It was Holland’s 23rd save opportunity of the season. He got the first two outs but allowed a single by DH Adam LaRoche and walked SS Alexei Ramirez before RF J.B. Shuck hit a two-run double to tie the game. “There were several pitches I didn’t execute very well, which is inexcusable,” Holland said. “I’ve got to be better than that. I haven’t been around this game a long time, but I’ve been around long enough to be able to execute better than I did today, and I‘m (mad) about it.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie went five innings, allowed three earned runs and took a no-decision in the Royals’ 7-6 win in 13 innings at the Chicago White Sox. Guthrie has allowed three or fewer runs in 11 of his 18 starts.

RHP Edinson Volquez was spotted limping around the Royals’ clubhouse Saturday, a day after getting hit in the leg with a ground ball. Manager Ned Yost said Volquez will be fine and didn’t seem concerned about him missing any time. Volquez (8-5, 3.28 ERA) took the loss Friday after throwing 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks.

RHP Luke Hochevar threw a scoreless inning Saturday and has thrown 10 straight shutout innings since allowing eight earned runs in his first 10 appearances of the season. Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the entire 2014 season. “(He‘s) getting right back on track to where he was two years ago,” manager Ned Yost said.

C Drew Butera is hitting just .193, but the Royals’ backup catcher is doing exactly what manager Ned York wants behind the plate. He threw out two runners attempting to steal in the first game of a doubleheader Friday and called another strong game for Kansas City’s pitchers in the 4-2 win. More important, Butera’s defensive play allows Yost to give starting C Salvador Perez a full game off to rest. “For me, he’s a perfect backup catcher,” Yost said. “I don’t have to worry about bringing (Perez) in a ballgame for defensive purposes. He’s just a perfect No. 2 guy to have behind your Gold Glover.”

CF Lorenzo Cain drilled a game-winning home run to lead off the 13th inning in the Royals’ 7-6 victory at the Chicago White Sox. It was his first career extra-innings homer. Cain went 3-for-5, scored twice and extended his hitting streak to seven games. Cain is hitting .483 (14-for-29) during his streak. “I’ve just been seeing the ball really well as of late,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. I’ve been getting good pitches to hit and laying off the bad pitches. That’s kind of the biggest difference.”