RHP Yohan Pino was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, clearing a roster spot for the return of RHP Kris Medlen from the disabled list. He was 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in seven games (one start) for Kansas City this season.

RHP Kris Medlen, out since undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in March 2014, was activated from the disabled list Monday.