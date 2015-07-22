RHP Yordano Ventura was battered again Monday. He surrendered six runs on 10 hits, including four doubles, and a walk in four-plus innings. He is 4-7 with a 5.19 ERA. Will Ventura, the Royals’ Opening Day starter, remain in the rotation? “We don’t talk about things like that after a game,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We’re continuing to evaluate what we’re going to do.”

RHP Yordano Ventura, the Royals’ Opening Day starter, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

DH Kendrys Morales drove in three runs with a home run and a groundout. That escalated his RBI count to 65, which tops the American League.

LHP Jason Vargas, who has not pitched since June 8 due to a left arm flexor strain, is scheduled to come off the disabled list for a start Tuesday against the Pirates. Manager Ned Yost said the club will use a six-man rotation the next week, but then go back to a five-man rotation, so somebody will be leaving it soon.

SS Alcides Escobar stroked two hits. He leads the majors with 25 hits in July. He is one ahead of teammate CF Lorenzo Cain and Pirates 2B Neil Walker.