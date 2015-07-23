RHP Greg Holland claimed his 21st save in 24 chances, but it was anything but clean. Holland surrendered a run on four hits, including a double, and a walk before striking out Pirates RF Gregory Polanco swinging to end the game with the bases full.

RHP Yordano Ventura was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

RHP Yordano Ventura, who was demoted Tuesday to Triple-A Omaha, was recalled and will start Sunday against the Houston Astros. He got a reprieve when LHP Jason Vargas sustained a season-ending elbow injury Tuesday.

RHP Joe Blanton replaced LHP Jason Vargas in the second inning and struck out the first four batters he faced and threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings. “I was just hoping to go as long as I could and we would push a couple across, and we did,” Blanton said. He was given as much time as he needed to warmup because of Vargas’ injury. “You have time, especially with runners on, I felt I needed to take my time and not allow them to score,” he said. “I felt I had a good slider tonight and a good sinker that was setting it up.”

2B Omar Infante doubled in the fifth inning, his 20th double of the season after collecting only 21 two-baggers in 135 games last season. He is two doubles shy of 250 for his career.

LHP Jason Vargas exited after only 26 pitches and facing only six batters Tuesday with elbow discomfort.

LHP Jason Vargas was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament that will require season-ending reconstructive elbow surgery.