C Salvador Perez collected a pair of hits, including an RBI single in the first, and he is batting .386 with 10 RBIs in his past 12 games. Perez also saved the Royals a run by picking Cardinals CF Randal Grichuk off third base for the first out of the fourth inning, but he hit into a key double play to end the eighth and erase a two-on, one-out threat.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie gets the call Friday night when Kansas City opens a weekend series in Kauffman Stadium against Houston and its new acquisition, LHP Scott Kazmir. Guthrie is coming off a no-decision Saturday in the Royals’ 7-6, 13-inning win at the Chicago White Sox, when he scattered nine hits and allowed three runs in five innings. He is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA in six previous starts against the Astros.

RF Alex Rios is picking things up offensively after a rough first half. His 3-for-4 performance Thursday night tied his season high, set way back on April 12 at the Los Angeles Angels, and it gave him a six-game hitting streak. Rios’ first two hits came off John Lackey, which isn’t a surprise, as he is now 12-of-33 (.364) in his career against the Cardinals right-hander.

RHP Chris Young struggled with command during his three-inning outing Thursday night, needing 68 pitches to get his nine outs and taking his sixth loss. Young was victimized by two-run homers off the bats of the Cardinals’ Randal Grichuk and Matt Carpenter, and he just couldn’t put hitters away. Manager Ned Yost took him down for a pinch hitter in the fourth, forcing the bullpen to eat up five innings.

1B Eric Hosmer’s infield hit in the first inning stretched his hitting streak to six games, and his eighth-inning single was his 13th hit during that stretch. He has consecutive multi-hit games and has five multi-hit games in the past six, upping his average to .304.