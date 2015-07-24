RHP Yordano Ventura was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Omaha after a poor start Monday in a loss to the Pirates that pushed his ERA north of five. On Wednesday, however, the Royals recalled Ventura with LHP Jason Vargas going on the disabled list and requiring Tommy John surgery. “Is it beneficial to go to a lower key environment for a start or two and have some success? Yeah,” Yost said. “But this kid has had some success at the major league level. Hopefully he’ll get better and better as the second half goes on. We need him to stay within himself. This is the best place for him. Dave (Eiland, pitching coach) knows every tick of his mechanics.” Ventura will start Sunday against the Astros.

RHP Ryan Madson retired all three Pirates he faced in the ninth inning Wednesday in the Royals’ 5-1 victory. First batters are hitting just .107, 3-for-28, off Madson this season.

RHP Chris Young will draw the starting assignment Thursday for a makeup game at St. Louis. Young threw six shutout innings to beat the Cardinals on May 29. He has a career 2.93 ERA against St. Louis.

1B Eric Hosmer homered in the fourth inning for the first time since June 19 against the Red Sox. He went 101 at-bats sans a home run. It was his ninth homer, matching his season total for 2014.