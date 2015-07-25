INF Dusty Coleman, who struck out for the first out in the ninth inning Wednesday with a runner on third base in a 4-3 loss at St. Louis, was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Coleman was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in four games.

INF Cheslor Cuthbert was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He is primarily a third and first baseman. “We wanted a little more offense out of that position,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Cuthbert did fine when he was here. He can handle third base proficiently.”

LHP Danny Duffy, who gets the start on Saturday, threw a career-high eight innings in his previous start, allowing one run on six hits and a walk to beat the White Sox. He lost June 30 at Houston, charged with four runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

C Drew Butera made his 11th start with C Salvador Perez given the night off. The Royals are 6-5 when Butera starts. The Royals are 50-34 when Perez starts.