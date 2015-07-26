LHP Danny Duffy allowed one run on three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly over six innings. He has a 2.17 ERA since coming off the disabled list on June 24. “Danny pitched great,” manager Ned Yost said. “You knew it was just a matter of time.”

SS Alcides Escobar logged his first walk-off hit of the season -- a 10th-inning single to score LF Paulo Orlando. Escobar’s last walk-off hit was a double on July 24, 2013, against Baltimore. He tops the majors with 53 hit since June 15.

RHP Wade Davis threw a scoreless eighth to lower his ERA to 0.42 for 42 2/3 innings. The only other major-league pitcher with an ERA below 0.50 after 40 innings was Buck O‘Brien with the 1911 Red Sox (0.38).