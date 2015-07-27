RHP Yordano Ventura had a strange week. He gave up 10 hits and six runs Monday in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha the next day, but was recalled Wednesday when LHP Jason Vargas went on the disabled list and will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Ventura put together a brilliant start Sunday against the Astros, allowing one run on six hits, walking none and striking out five. “He looked like the Ventura of old,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Edinson Volquez makes his team-leading 21st start Monday at Cleveland. Volquez is 3-3 with a 3.64 ERA in nine road starts this season. He left after three innings on May 7 against the Indians with a blister on his pitching hand.

RHP Luke Hochevar worked a spotless ninth. He threw his 13th scoreless outing dating to June 19. He has allowed six hits in 45 at-bats, a .133 opponent batting average, in that span, while lowering his ERA to 3.04.

RHP Johnny Cueto was traded to Kansas for LHPs Brandon Finnegan, John Lamb and Cody Reed.

SS Alcides Escobar led off the game with a bunt single. He is 28-for-80, .350, when leading off the game. His 52 hits since June 15 tops the majors.