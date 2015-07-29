RHP Joe Blanton was designated for assignment in order to clear a roster spot for INF/OF Ben Zobrist, who was acquired in a trade with Oakland. Blanton picked up a three-inning save in Monday’s game and had a record of 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 appearances, four starts, with the Royals. “With Joe it was just a numbers crunch. I think he’ll land on his feet somewhere,” said Manager Ned Yost.

RHP Chris Young allowed one unearned run in 4 2/3 innings, but with his pitch count at 95 he was removed from the game. Cleveland also stole six bases with Young pitching, but Young was able to minimize the damage. “I‘m doing my best to hold them, but I‘m more worried about getting the hitter out,” said Young. “We won the game, so it didn’t matter.”

UT Ben Zobrist was acquired by the Royals from the A’s in exchange for two minor-leaguers.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist was acquired in a trade with Oakland. The Royals sent minor league pitchers LHP Sean Manaea and RHP Aaron Brooks to the A‘s. “Versatility, a two-time all-star, a switch hitter who can play multiple positions and he has a winner’s attitude,” said Manager Ned Yost in describing Zobrist, who is expected to join the team Thursday in Toronto. Yost said he will mostly play left field, until the return of Alex Gordon, who is on the disabled list with a left groin strain.

RHP Johnny Cueto, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds for a package of prospects, was added to the active roster on Tuesday. He will make his debut as a Royal on Friday in Toronto.

1B Eric Hosmer was 3-for-4, including a ninth inning home run that was the difference in the 2-1 win over Cleveland. Five of Hosmer’s 11 home runs have come against Cleveland, against whom he is hitting .422 this year, with 20 RBIs. “I don’t know why I swing well against them. They’ve got a great staff. I just try to be aggressive and not miss a pitch when I get one to hit,” he said.