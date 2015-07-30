FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
July 31, 2015 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy will start Thursday in Toronto. In six starts since coming off the disabled list on June 24, Duffy is 2-1 with a 2.15 ERA. In his last start vs the Blue Jays, on July 10, Duffy pitched six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory.

OF Paulo Orlando was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. He is batting .237 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 152 at-bats with the Royals this season.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie failed to survive a six-run sixth inning Wednesday and took the loss, evening his record at 7-7. “It was classic Guthrie for the first five innings,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “A lot of traffic in the first two innings. Then he settled in, but it kind of came apart in the sixth.”

3B Mike Moustakas is one of the few hitters in the American League who has success against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner RHP Corey Kluber. Moustakas singled off Kluber in the sixth inning. His career average vs. Kluber is .457 (16-for-35), including five doubles and a home run.

1B Eric Hosmer continued his season-long trashing of Cleveland pitchers by going 2-for-4 with two doubles Wednesday. Hosmer has hits in the last 11 games he’s had a plate appearance. He is hitting .523 in those games, raising his season average from .287 to .315. Against the Indians this season he is hitting .429 with five doubles, one triple, five home runs and 20 RBIs.

