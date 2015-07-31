LHP Danny Duffy allowed a run in the first inning Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays. It was only the third first-inning earned run he has allowed in 15 starts this season. Duffy also allowed three home runs Thursday, the first time he gave up that many in one start in his career. It is the first time he allowed more than one homer in a game this season. He is 3-9 with a 5.68 ERA against AL East teams in his career. “There are days when you go out there and you don’t have anything on your fastball and curve,” Duffy said. “A day like today, I had so much life on my fastball, and you saw the result. I know that I‘m capable of doing a lot better than that.”

LF Alex Gordon took some swings off a tee a day ahead of schedule Thursday afternoon, another advancement in his recovery from a groin injury. He took two rounds of 10 swings but still is not expected to be ready to return before September. “It was fine,” Gordon said. “Very, very standard. We were going to do tee work either tomorrow or the next day, so it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.” Said manager Ned Yost: “I still don’t look for him until the end of August, but he’s definitely making progress.” Gordon was injured July 8 in a game at Kauffman Stadium.

OF/INF Ben Zobrist was 0-for-4 Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays as he made his Royals debut. Zobrist was obtained Tuesday in a trade with the Athletics, who obtained RHP Aaron Brooks and LHP Sean Manaea. Zobrist, a versatile 34-year-old, probably will be used mostly at second base and left field. Zobrist also can play third base ,but manager Ned Yost said he wanted to keep INF Cheslor Cuthbert in the majors to spell 3B Mike Moustakas against a few left-handed pitchers who will be facing the Royals soon, including Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle on Sunday. LHP David Price could face the Royals on Sunday, but that has not been determined.

RHP Johnny Cueto will make his Royals debut Friday in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Cueto was acquired this week in a trade with the Reds. He pitched eight scoreless innings Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Rockies at Coors Field, and he has a 1.59 ERA in his past five starts. He will be making his third career start against the Blue Jays, and his first since June 22, 2014, when he was a 4-3 winner. He is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in his career against Toronto.

1B Eric Hosmer was 1-for-4 Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He is batting .500 (12-for-48) with two doubles, two triples and three homers in that span.