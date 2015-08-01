RHP Yordano Ventura makes his 16th start of the season Saturday in the third game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Ventura pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and one run to defeat the Houston Astros Sunday. This will be his second career start against the Blue Jays. He pitched five run-less innings and allowed two hits in a no-decision April 30, 2014.

DH Kendrys Morales doubled in one run in the first inning Friday and has 37 two-out RBIs to lead the American League. He also hit a sacrifice fly to finish with two RBIs in the 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Blue Jays. His 21 multi-RBI games are the most by a Royals player since C Salvador Perez had 22 in 2013.

RHP Johnny Cueto allowed seven hits and three runs while striking out seven in six innings and did not factor in the decision Friday in his Royals’ debut. He was acquired in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds Sunday. The Royals lost Friday, 7-6 in 11 innings to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Royals gave Cueto a 3-0 lead in the first inning but the Blue Jays tied it in the fourth. “I thought he threw the ball great,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “If he could take back one pitch all night it would probably be the changeup that he got up to (Josh) Donaldson (for a two-run double in the third). I thought he was terrific.”

SS Alcides Escobar singled in the fifth inning on the 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to snap an 0-for-16 drought. He finished the game 2-for-5 with one RBI.

1B Eric Hosmer was 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to a team-high 13 games on Friday in a 7-6, 11-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 26-for-52 (.500) during his hitting streak.