RHP Yordano Ventura picked up the win Saturday as the Royals defeated the Blue Jays, 7-6. He gave up five earned runs on six hits, including two home runs, over seven innings. It is the sixth time he has pitched seven innings this season and allowed five runs for the second time in his past three outings.

RHP Edinson Volquez will make his team-leading 22nd start of the season on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is looking for his third straight win after defeating the Cleveland Indian in a 9-4 game at Progressive Field Monday. Volquez allowed six hits and three runs over six innings.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist, who was obtained in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, hit a home run from both sides of the plate Saturday in a 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has eight home runs this season.

1B Eric Hosmer was 2-for-4 with three RBIs on Saturday in the 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. He is batting .500 (28-for-56) during his streak with three homers and 13 RBIs.

RHP Wade Davis allowed a home run to RF Jose Bautista in the eighth inning Saturday in a 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the first homer Davis allowed in 125 2/3 innings dating to Aug, 24, 2013. Davis had a stiff back that kept him the game on Friday but said it felt better on Saturday.