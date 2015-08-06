LHP Danny Duffy notched his fifth win by holding the Tigers to one run in seven innings on Tuesday. He had some control issues, walking four, but made big pitches with runners on base. He wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth and was aided by two double plays. Following a personal four-game losing streak, Duffy has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts.

C Salvador Perez had a big night on Tuesday, collecting three hits against Detroit’s Justin Verlander and driving in three runs in a 5-1 victory. He hit a two-run homer in the fourth, his team-high 16th of the season. Perez, who had been 2-for-21 on the team’s 10-game road trip, is now batting .474 in 38 career at-bats against Verlander. “I just saw another pitcher on the mound,” he said. “For some good reason, I hit him pretty good. I just try to do my job. The first two hits were both fastballs up in the zone.”

2B Omar Infante had two hits, including a double, on Tuesday. That snapped an 0-for-11 skid and lifted his average to .231. He has now matched his total of 21 doubles from last season. Infante’s hold on his job is still tenuous, as Ben Zobrist could move to his position once Alex Gordon is ready to come off the disabled list.

LF Alex Gordon is expected to take batting practice this weekend when the team returns home. Gordon, on the disabled list since July 9 with a left groin strain, is hitting off a tee and doing some light running. “He’s making good strides,” manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Johnny Cueto makes his second start since being acquired from Cincinnati when he faces the Tigers on Wednesday night. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings while taking a no-decision at Toronto on Friday night. Cueto is 4-5 with a 3.24 ERA in 12 road starts this season. He faced the Tigers earlier this season in his first career outing against them, getting a no-decision on June 17 while allowing three runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

1B Eric Hosmer had two hits and scored twice in the Royals’ 5-1 win at Detroit on Tuesday. He had a 14-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday. Hosmer is batting .469 over his last 16 games, raising his season average to .317. He leads the team with 123 hits and is second in runs scored with 60.