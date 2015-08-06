RHP Kelvin Herrera bounced back from a poor outing by retiring all three batters he faced against the Tigers on Wednesday. Herrera allowed two runs on a hit and three walks in two-thirds of an inning against Toronto on Sunday. He dropped his ERA to 2.09 with the scoreless inning. He has given up an earned run just twice in his last 15 appearances.

RHP Yordano Ventura makes his second start against Detroit this season in the finale of a three-game series. He took a no-decision on May 8 against the Tigers, allowing four runs in six innings. He has won his last two outings despite a non-quality start on Saturday, when he gave up five runs in seven innings at Toronto. He’s 2-0 with a 4.30 ERA in three career outings against Detroit.

DH Kendrys Morales smacked a triple to drive in the Royals’ lone run on Wednesday. Morales had not hit a triple since 2012 and he now has five for his career. He’s fourth in the American League with 74 RBI while batting mainly in the No. 5 spot. He added a single for his 26th multi-hit game this season.

LF Alex Gordon is expected to take batting practice this weekend as he continues to progress from a left groin strain. Gordon, who has been on the disabled list since July 9, has been hitting off a tee and doing some light running. “He’s making good strides,” manager Ned Yost said. “It was a pretty big injury and we knew he’d probably be out six weeks to two months. But he’s healing up nice and starting to ramp it up a little more.”

1B Eric Hosmer continued his hot hitting with two more singles at Detroit on Wednesday. Hosmer also had two hits in the first game of the series Tuesday after his 14-game hitting streak was snapped in Toronto on Sunday. He has 37 multi-hit games this season and is batting a team-best .319.

1B Eric Hosmer had 12 multi-hit games in his first 20 games since the All-Star break. “It’s just a matter of coming here and getting your routine down and staying confident at the plate,” he said.