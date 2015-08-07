RHP Yordano Ventura struggled with his command and lasted just five innings while getting a no-decision against Detroit on Thursday. He was tagged for six runs on eight hits and also walked three batters. He issued two of those walks to the bottom two hitters in the Tigers’ lineup in the third, leading to a four-run inning. He has allowed five or more runs in three of his past four outings.

RHP Ryan Madson took the loss Thursday, giving up a game-winning, two-run homer to Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler in the ninth. He allowed a leadoff single to Jose Iglesias before Kinsler smoked a 2-0 offering over the left field wall. Madson had a pair of rough outings in Toronto last weekend, giving up three runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning, though he did pitch a scoreless inning at Detroit on Tuesday.

DH Kendrys Morales drove in two more runs Thursday, giving him 76 RBIs for the season. Morales, who is tied for third in the American League in RBIs, smacked a two-run double off Detroit reliever Blaine Hardy. He had two singles earlier in the game, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

RHP Edinson Volquez makes his first start since his tension-filled outing at Toronto when he faces the White Sox on Friday night. Volquez hit Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson with a pitch in the first inning Sunday, which eventually led to a benches-clearing skirmish. Volquez had a quality start that day but took the loss. He has lasted at least six innings in his past four starts while giving up a combined eight runs. Volquez has already faced the White Sox three times this year, going 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA in those starts.

C Drew Butera blasted his first home run of the season, a solo shot off Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez in the seventh inning Thursday. Butera hit three home runs for the Dodgers last season. He had a rough day behind the plate, allowing J.D. Martinez to reach on a strikeout when a pitch bounced off his glove for a passed ball. He also made a throwing error on a Rajai Davis stolen base. He was filling in for Salvador Perez, who got the day off.