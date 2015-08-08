RHP Jeremy Guthrie will make his first start Saturday since being shellacked July 29 at Cleveland, giving up eight runs, including three home runs, in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Indians. Guthrie is 15-10 with a 3.98 ERA in 34 starts with at least six days rest.

RF Alex Rios contributed a RBI-double in the fifth inning. He is hitting .393, 11-for-28, with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs against his former team, the White Sox, this season.

RHP Edinson Volquez has surrendered three runs on less in his past seven starts to lower his ERA to 3.11. He held the White Sox to one run and four hits over seven innings. “He’s been really, really good year,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The last three or four starts, he’s been excellent.”

RHP Luke Hochevar gave up a walk and a double to the first two batters he faced in the eighth, but recovered to strike out the next two White Sox hitters. He picked up his first hold since May 7. It was the first time this season he entered a game with less than a four-run lead after the seventh inning.

CF Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-14 in the series at Detroit with the lone hit a two-out single in the ninth inning Thursday. Cain broke out of his skid with a double, triple, RBI and scored a run in the 3-2 triumph over the White Sox.