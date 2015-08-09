FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 9, 2015 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Sunday afternoon against the White Sox, is 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA in four day starts this season.

RHP Greg Holland logged his 25th save in 28 chances. He struck out all three White Sox batters he faced in the ninth inning with his fastball climbing to 97 mph.

OF Alex Gordon, who went on the DL July 9 with a strained left groin, took BP Saturday for the first time since the injury.

OF Ben Zobrist, who was acquired in a July 28 trade with Oakland, was given the day off Saturday. Zobrist is hitting 267 with three home runs and seven RBIs in eight games with the Royals. He has a .600 slugging percentage and a .324 on-base percentage with Kansas City. Jarrod Dyson, who replaced him in left, tripled and scored a run.

RHP Wade Davis still his stiffness in his back, Royals manager Ned Yost said, and that was the reason he did not use him Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.