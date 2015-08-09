LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Sunday afternoon against the White Sox, is 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA in four day starts this season.

RHP Greg Holland logged his 25th save in 28 chances. He struck out all three White Sox batters he faced in the ninth inning with his fastball climbing to 97 mph.

OF Alex Gordon, who went on the DL July 9 with a strained left groin, took BP Saturday for the first time since the injury.

OF Ben Zobrist, who was acquired in a July 28 trade with Oakland, was given the day off Saturday. Zobrist is hitting 267 with three home runs and seven RBIs in eight games with the Royals. He has a .600 slugging percentage and a .324 on-base percentage with Kansas City. Jarrod Dyson, who replaced him in left, tripled and scored a run.

RHP Wade Davis still his stiffness in his back, Royals manager Ned Yost said, and that was the reason he did not use him Saturday.