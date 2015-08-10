INF Cheslor Cuthbert was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to get more at-bats and almost certainly will be recalled in September. The Royals are 6-0 when Cuthbert starts at third base.

OF Paulo Orlando was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. This will be his third stint with the Royals. He made major league history when he was the first player to log five triples in his first seven games. Orlando stroked a ground-rule double in the eighth inning, which led to the winning run in a 5-4 victory Sunday over the White Sox.

DH Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer in the first inning. He tops the majors with 24 multi-RBI games. He has 80 RBIs, the first Royal to have that many RBIs after 110 games since 2000.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist started at third base for the first time since Sept. 30, 2010. He had started eight games in left field since being acquired in a trade with the Athletics.

RHP Wade Davis was sidelined with a stiff back on Aug. 9.