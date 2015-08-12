LHP Danny Duffy was pulled after 3 1/3 innings on a hot humid Sunday afternoon game against the White Sox. “He’s a heavy sweater, not a heavy sweater that you wear, but a heavy sweater that sweats,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I just think the heat got to him a little bit.” Duffy had a more emphatic explanation for his poor outing. “It was just a day you say you didn’t have it,” Duffy said.

RHP Yordano Ventura has no-decisions in his two starts against the Tigers this season heading into a matchup with Detroit on Tuesday. He has an 8.18 ERA in those starts, allowing 16 hits and six walks in 11 innings. The Tigers have a .942 OPS against Ventura.

2B Omar Infante, who is an 0-for-16 slide, was not in the Royals’ lineup. Ben Zobrist started at second, his third position in 11 games with the Royals.

LF Ben Zobrist logged his second three-hit game since joining the Royals, and he also walked. His other three-hit game as a Royal was Aug. 1 at Toronto.

RHP Johnny Cueto threw his sixth career shutout and his second of the season, firing a four-hitter Monday in a 4-0 win over Detroit during his home debut as a Royal. He blanked the Nationals 5-0 on July 7 while with the Reds. The Royals’ previous compete-game shutout was Aug. 13, 2014, when Jason Vargas blanked the Athletics.

SS Alcides Escobar singled on LHP Matt Boyd’s first pitch. Escobar is hitting .319 (30-for-94) in the first at-bat of the game. He is also hitting .409 (25-for-61) on the first pitch of an at-bat. He added another single on the first pitch in the sixth.

1B Eric Hosmer stroked a two-out, run-producing single in the eighth inning. Hosmer is hitting .344 (52-for-151) with two outs.