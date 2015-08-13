FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 14, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Guthrie has a winning record, despite a 5.84 ERA in 21 starts and allowing 155 hits in 118 2/3 innings. Guthrie, who starts Thursday, beat the White Sox 7-6 in his previous start, allowing six runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Chris Young pitched the ninth and gave up a run. It was his first appearance since July 28. He was sent back to the bullpen after the Royals acquired RHP Johnny Cueto in a trade.

RHP Edinson Volquez suffered a rare loss at home on Thursday. He entered the game 7-2 with a 2.60 ERA in a dozen Kauffman Stadium starts. His previous home loss was June 5 against the Rangers.

RHP Wade Davis, who has not pitched in six days, threw a bullpen session Wednesday and could be available soon, possibly Thursday. Davis said it was “free and easy” in his session. Manager Ned Yost said Davis is feeling much better and could be used soon.

