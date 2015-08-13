C Salvador Perez left in the seventh inning with a sore and inflamed wrist, which manager Ned Yost said has been bothering him for a few days. “His wrist is sore,” Yost said. “He got in the back of his hand two or three times on foul balls, balls in the dirt and got a bat swing here. The slide (James McCann in the fourth inning) caught it. It’s a day-to-day thing. He’s been catching with it for three or four days. After the tag play, it was sore, so I said let’s take a break for a little bit.”

RHP Yordano Ventura walked a career-high six, but allowed only two hits and struck out eight over six scoreless innings to beat the Tigers. “It was the old Ventura of last year when he had all the confidence,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

2B Omar Infante did not start at second base. Manager Ned Yost opted to give Infante, who is an 0-for-16 skid to drop his average to .222 with only one home run and 32 RBIs, the night off.

3B Mike Moustakas snapped an 0-for-18 with a sixth-inning two-run homer. He also drove in a run with a single in the eighth, the three RBIs matching a season high.

RHP Wade Davis (stiff back) was unavailable Aug. 9-11.

CF Lorenzo Cain went 4-for-4 and missed the cycle by a triple. “I wanted it bad,” Cain said. Hall of Famer George Brett, July 25, 1990 at Toronto, was the last Royal to hit for the cycle.