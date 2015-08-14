LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Friday, lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his previous start, allowing three runs four hits against the White Sox. He has faced the Angels only once in his career, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings in a 9-2 loss on May 23, 2014, at Angel Stadium.

RHP Greg Holland failed to retire any of the six batters he faced, allowing four runs on four hits, two walks and two wild pitches. It was the first Holland permitted more than three runs in a game since Aug. 27, 2010, when he was a rookie and that was over 2 1/3 innings. “I’ve been closing and in the bullpen long enough to know you’ve got to take the bad from the good and the good from the bad,” Holland said. “It’s one of those nights, I didn’t get it done. I didn’t execute when I needed to and we lose the game because of it. And I‘m (mad) about it. I’ll wake up tomorrow, hopefully, and I’ll be ready to do the same thing tomorrow.”

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who had allowed 21 runs (20 earned) on 40 hits in 23 innings in his previous four starts, stymied the Angels on two hits and one run over six innings. He left with a 5-1 lead, but the bullpen could not hold it. Guthrie had allowed at least 10 hits in his three previous starts.

RHP Wade Davis gave up two runs in the eighth inning, his ERA jumping from 0.59 to 0.96. “Early in the inning, maybe a little too tentative to the first two hitters and unfortunately both of them scored and let them back in the game,” said Davis, who had not pitched in the six previous games because of a stiff back. It was the first time Davis had given up more than one run in a game since April 5, 2014, covering 114 outings.

CF Lorenzo Cain singled and doubled in his first two at-bats, his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He is hitting .512 on this homestand.