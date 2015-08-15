FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy allowed one run on five hits over six innings. He did hit three Angels batters, tying a club record for a game. Duffy is 4-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 10 starts since coming off the disabled list.

C Salvador Perez was not in the Royals lineup for the third straight game with a sore left wrist. Perez was to be reexamined with fluid still in the area to determine how long he might be out.

LF Ben Zobrist, who reached base four times Thursday with two hits and two walks, stroked two more hits Friday, including a double to start the three-run sixth. He has a .414 on-base percentage since the Royals acquired him in a trade with the Athletics.

RHP Johnny Cueto will make his second Kauffman Stadium start since being acquired in a July 26 trade with the Reds. In his home debut, he shut out the Tigers on four hits Monday. The last Royals pitcher to throw a complete-game shutout in his home debut was Eric Rasmussen on Aug. 6, 1983.

1B Eric Hosmer is hitting .390, an American League-best since the All-Star break. He hit a two-run homer Friday and has homered in back-to-back games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
