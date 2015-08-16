C Salvador Perez returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sore left wrist.

2B Omar Infante was held out of the lineup. He is in 0-for-26 slump, dropping his batting average to .216.

Ben Zobrist made his second start at second base and drew three walks and stroked a RBI-double.

RHP Johnny Cueto has allowed one run and 12 hits over 17 innings in his first two home starts since the Royals acquired him in a July 26 trade with the Reds. Cueto is 2-1 with a 1.80 in four Royals starts, striking out 21 and walking four in 30 innings.

1B Eric Hosmer singled home CF Jarrod Dyson in the second inning, giving him a RBI in nine consecutive games,