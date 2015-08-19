LF Jarrod Dyson wasn’t in the starting lineup on Tuesday but was a late addition when 2B Omar Infante came down with back spasms. “Every day you have to show up and be ready to go,” Dyson said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen.” In the 13th inning, Dyson scored the eventual winning run from first base on a throwing error helping the Royals defeat the Reds 3-1.

2B Omar Infante was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with back spasms. “It locked up on him a little bit,” said manager Ned Yost. “It’s nothing that will keep him out long.” It’s not something that Infante has experienced previously, according to Yost. Infante has been struggling of late, going hitless on the last homestand to extend his hitless streak to 26 straight plate appearances.

RHP Edinson Volquez pitched well enough to win on Tuesday night, but he was outdueled by Reds RHP Raisel Iglesias, who blanked the Royals over seven innings. Volquez’s only blemish was a solo homer by SS Eugenio Suarez. It was one of four hits he allowed to go along with three walks and seven strikeouts. Volquez needed 112 pitches to complete six innings.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist hit a solo homer off Reds closer Aroldis Chapman to tie the score 1-1 in the ninth on Tuesday night. Zobrist gives the Royals a veteran presence and offers manager Ned Yost some lineup flexibility, as evidenced by Tuesday’s series opener in Cincinnati when 2B Omar Infante was scratched from the lineup with back spasms. Zobrist, who batted .345 in 16 games since being acquired by Kansas City, moved from left field to second base. “He’s made a pretty big difference for us,” said Yost.