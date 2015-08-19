FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 20, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Jarrod Dyson wasn’t in the starting lineup on Tuesday but was a late addition when 2B Omar Infante came down with back spasms. “Every day you have to show up and be ready to go,” Dyson said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen.” In the 13th inning, Dyson scored the eventual winning run from first base on a throwing error helping the Royals defeat the Reds 3-1.

2B Omar Infante was scratched from Tuesday’s starting lineup due to back spasms.

2B Omar Infante was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with back spasms. “It locked up on him a little bit,” said manager Ned Yost. “It’s nothing that will keep him out long.” It’s not something that Infante has experienced previously, according to Yost. Infante has been struggling of late, going hitless on the last homestand to extend his hitless streak to 26 straight plate appearances.

RHP Edinson Volquez pitched well enough to win on Tuesday night, but he was outdueled by Reds RHP Raisel Iglesias, who blanked the Royals over seven innings. Volquez’s only blemish was a solo homer by SS Eugenio Suarez. It was one of four hits he allowed to go along with three walks and seven strikeouts. Volquez needed 112 pitches to complete six innings.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist hit a solo homer off Reds closer Aroldis Chapman to tie the score 1-1 in the ninth on Tuesday night. Zobrist gives the Royals a veteran presence and offers manager Ned Yost some lineup flexibility, as evidenced by Tuesday’s series opener in Cincinnati when 2B Omar Infante was scratched from the lineup with back spasms. Zobrist, who batted .345 in 16 games since being acquired by Kansas City, moved from left field to second base. “He’s made a pretty big difference for us,” said Yost.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.