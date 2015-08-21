RHP Jeremy Guthrie’s pitch-count was elevated early in Wednesday’s game, reaching 111 after 4 1/3 innings. Guthrie allowed three earned runs and seven hits including two homers. “He was just wrestling with his command some,” said manager Ned Yost. “The zone was tight, for everyone.”

2B Omar Infante missed his second straight start on Wednesday with back spasms. “It’s more of a precaution today,” said manager Ned Yost. “We’ll give him another day and get him ready for Boston.”

2B Omar Infante missed his third consecutive game with back spasms but was available. “No reason to rush it,” said manager Ned Yost, whose team led the AL Central by 14 1/2 games beginning play Thursday night.

LF Alex Gordon, on the disabled list since July 9 with a groin strain, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

2B Ben Zobrist continues to be a boost for the Royals offense. He went 4-for-5 on Wednesday night with a pair of doubles and an RBI. He now has a six-game hitting streak. Since being acquired by Kansas City, Zobrist is hitting .379 with five doubles, four homers, and 13 RBIs.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park where he played before a large contingent of fans. Hosmer, who is hitting .342 during his streak, played summer ball for the Midland Redskins who play a few miles from Cincinnati. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and many other baseball greats also played for Midland, which is considered among the nation’s finest amateur baseball clubs.