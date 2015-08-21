LHP Danny Duffy gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings and saw his record even at 6-6 with a loss at Fenway Park on Thursday night. He failed to complete six innings for only the second time in his last nine starts and is 4-3 with a 3.18 in 11 starts since coming off the disabled list June 24. “Quite honestly, I thought it was one of my worst starts of the year,” said Duffy. “Not at all pleased with it.” Said manager Ned Yost: “He made some mistakes up in the zone. He didn’t really find his rhythm until about the fourth inning.”

2B Omar Infante missed his third consecutive game with back spasms but was available. “No reason to rush it,” said manager Ned Yost, whose team led the AL Central by 14 1/2 games beginning play Thursday night.

2B Omar Infante missed his third straight with a back injury but had improved to the point where he was available. “But no reason to push it right now,” said manager Ned Yost.

LF Alex Gordon, on the disabled list since July 9 with a groin strain, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

LF Alex Gordon has been on the disabled list since July 9 with a groin strain. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

RHP Johnny Cueto, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds at trade deadline as the potential missing piece for the Royals winning it all, makes his fourth American League start when he goes against the Red Sox in Boston in the second game of a four-game series on Friday night. Cueto, who has never faced the Red Sox, was 7-6 with a 2.62 ERA for the Reds and is 2-1 with a 1.80 for KC, including a shutout. Overall, he is just 4-6 on the road but has a 3.19 ERA and opponents are hitting just .220 against him in his starts away from his two homes. Cueto has a 1.71 ERA since the All-Star break.

SS Alcides Escobar led off Thursday night’s game with a single. It marked the 33rd time this season he has led a game off with a hit and he’s hitting .317 in his first plate appearance of a game.

RHP Kris Medlen replaced Duffy and turned in three scoreless innings to keep the game within reach. He has not allowed a run in his last six outings, covering 11 innings -- and the Royals’ bullpen have allowed two runs in their last 21 2/3 innings.