Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 23, 2015 / 3:14 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yordano Ventura, who is slated to start Saturday night against the Red Sox, gave up just two runs in seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels at home Sunday night.

2B Omar Infante was back in the lineup after missing the previous three games with back spasms. He went 0-for-3.

OF Alex Gordon is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday night. He’s been out since July 9 with a strained groin. He’s expected to alternate between the outfield and DH. Despite owning a big lead in the AL Central, the Royals could use his bat and legs at the top of the order come September.

RHP Johnny Cueto was tagged for 13 hits and seven runs in six innings. He had allowed two or fewer in his last three starts and three or less in all four since he was picked up by the Royals. It’s the first time since 2013 he’s given up at least 10 hits.

RHP Kris Medlen (1-0, 2.51 ERA) will start for the Royals on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles and struggling RHP Jeremy Guthrie (8-7, 5.65 ERA) will be demoted to the bullpen. “We want to find out what we have with Kris Medlen,” manager Ned Yost said.

