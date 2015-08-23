RHP Greg Holland was given the option to pitch the ninth inning in a non-save situation with the Royals leading by four but opted for the extra rest. “We called down and said, ‘Hey, if it’s four runs, do you want it?’ He said, ‘If it becomes a save situation, I’ll be fine, but let me wait for tomorrow,'” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a choice after right-hander Kelvin Herrera put two runners on. Holland entered with two outs in the ninth and allowed one inherited runner to score but was able to shut the door for his 28th save.

C Salvador Perez put the Royals back on track Saturday, slugging a three-run homer to help Kansas City end a two-game losing streak. Perez blasted an opposite-field homer on a 1-1 fastball that cleared the bullpens in right field. It was his 18th homer of the season, a career high for the 25-year-old. “It’s very good,” Perez said. “Any win is important. So we’re going to do everything that we can do to win the game.” Perez is batting .253 (102-for-403) with a team-leading home run total and 53 RBIs in 77 games.

RHP Yordano Ventura built on his recent success, tossing six quality innings on Saturday to post his first career victory against Boston. Ventura didn’t allow a run until the sixth inning and gave up just six hits and a walk while striking out six. “(I) felt great out there,” Ventura said through a translator. “(I) was able to utilize all (my) pitches for strikes, the cutter, sinker, changeup. It’s all very comfortable with all those pitches.” Ventura, who is 8-7 with a 4.64 ERA, hasn’t lost in his last six starts, going 4-0, and has a 1.42 ERA in his last three outings.

LHP Jeremy Guthrie was indifferent about his removal from Kansas City’s starting rotation, telling The Kansas City Star on Saturday that he “didn’t have a reaction” and there was “no screaming or yelling.” Royals manager Ned Yost made the decision Friday that RHP Kris Medlen will start in Guthrie’s spot Monday. Guthrie, who will pitch out of the bullpen for the first time since June 2012, is 8-7 with a 5.65 ERA in 129 innings and 23 starts.

LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) begins a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. Kansas City has been without Gordon for the last 40 games after his July 8 groin injury. Before the injury, Gordon hit .279 (72-for-258) with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 78 games.