RHP Edinson Volquez, given an extra length of leash with the bullpen tired, worked 6 2/3 innings and would have been on the hook for the loss if the Royals didn’t rally. He gave up nine hits, snapping a streak of 19 consecutive starts not allowing more than eight hits in at least five innings pitched -- the second-longest streak by a Kansas City pitcher in franchise history.

RHP Luke Hochever arrived at Fenway Park Aug. 23 ready to be available to work in the finale of the series, but started throwing up right around game time and was unavailable.

3B Mike Moustakas, who homered in the opening game of the four-game series in Boston Sunday, stroked an RBI double in the fourth inning, a solo homer in the sixth and the game-winning two-run double in the ninth. The last two at-bats were nine and 10 pitches, respectively. The four RBIs were a season high.

1B Eric Hosmer, who tied the game with a two-run single in the ninth, has hit safely in 34 of 39 games since July 9, batting .386 with .443 on-base percentage and .589 slugging percentage over that span.

RHP Wade Davis, working the ninth with closer Greg Holland getting the day off, allowed a hit but nailed down his 11th save of the season. He is 6-for-6 in road save chances, posting an 0.32 ERA and a .110 opponents’ batting average in 28 road games.

RHP Kris Medlen makes his first start since Sept. 27, 2013, when the Royals open a brief four-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Medlen, coming back from Tommy John surgery, has made seven relief appearances for the Royals, working three scoreless innings in the opening game in Boston in a tuneup for the start. Since the 2012 All-Star break, Medlen’s 2.41 ERA is second-lowest among pitchers with at least 300 innings worked over that span. Over his last six starts with the Atlanta Braves in 2013, Medlen was 5-0 with an 0.84 ERA and was the National League pitcher of the month for September, 2013.