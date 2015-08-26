2B Omar Infante tripled in his last two at-bats Monday, giving him three triples in the past two games. It was the first time in his career he had two triples in the same game. Infante is tied for seventh in the American League with seven triples, and his 31 triples since 2010 lead all major league second basemen. He has multiple hits in consecutive games for the first time since June 15-16.

RF Alex Rios went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to six games Monday, his longest of the season. Rios is hitting .455 (10-for-22) in that span. Rios has three consecutive multi-hit games after going 6-for-11 in the three-game weekend set at Boston.

DH Kendrys Morales ranks third among active major-leaguers with a career .359 average (47-for-131) against the Orioles, but he was the only Royals hitter to not get a hit during the seven-run barrage in the sixth inning Monday. Morales is hitless in his past nine at-bats but has reached base safely in nine of his past 10 games, drawing eight walks to go with seven hits over that span.

LF Alex Gordon appears to be close to being ready to return to Kansas City. Gordon, on the disabled list since July 9 with a groin strain, began his rehab in Omaha with a bang Sunday, connecting for a homer in his first game. On Monday, he went 1-for-4 for Omaha for the second game in a row.

RHP Luke Hochever, who was unavailable Sunday due to an illness, returned to action Monday. He pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two, to close out the Royals’ 8-3 win over the Orioles.

3B Mike Moustakas continues to swing a hot bat. After a three-game series in Boston during which he hit two home runs and drove in five runs, he connected for a two-out, two-run, game-tying homer Monday against Baltimore. Moustakas is hitting .333 (7-for-21) during his five-game hitting streak with five of the hits going for extra bases.

CF Lorenzo Cain leads the American League in two-out hitting at .394 (54-for-137). Cain added two hits with two outs Monday during Kansas City’s 8-3 win over Baltimore, capping the scoring with a two-run single during a seven-run sixth inning.