LHP Danny Duffy has not allowed a home run in August, a span of six starts and 29 innings. He was last touched up for a homer when he surrendered three during a 5-2 loss at Toronto on July 25. Duffy pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball to beat Baltimore on Tuesday.

RF Alex Rios extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games Tuesday, when he went 1-for-3. Rios is hitting .440 (11-for-25) during his streak.

LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) has cleared most hurdles on his recovery path and simply needs to get a little more rehab playing time before he is ready to return to the Royals. “He went after two fly balls yesterday, about 80-90 percent effort level,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s working his way back into it.” An explosive first step on defense is the next goal. “That’s what he’s got to get to, and the more he’s doing it, the more comfortable he is with that,” Yost said. “Again, we’re not pushing that. We’re not in a hurry. We’re going to make sure that we get this thing right.”

RHP Luke Hochevar has made six multi-inning relief appearances in his past 19 appearances, and he has not been scored upon in any of them, hurling 10 2/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks. “The multiple innings, I felt like I handle those fine,” Hochevar said. “While I was rehabbing in Triple-A, that was part of the rehab process. Then, that was tough and I wasn’t responding like I normally did. Then once I got up here, they kind of eased me in. Once I started going two innings back-to-back days, I think a lot of that is just time in the recovery process. I feel great. I think I bounce back fine, whether it’s back-to-back days or multiple innings, I feel like I recover fine.”

LF/2B Ben Zobrist is hitting .333 (30-for-90) with six doubles, four homers and 17 runs since joining the Royals. Zobrist has a .449 on-base average in August, which ranks fourth in the American League. Zobrist has eight multi-hit games in 24 contests since he was acquired by Kansas City from Oakland on July 30.

3B Mike Moustakas extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he is batting .375 (9-for-24). He has an extra-base hit in four of his past five games, and he has eight RBIs over that span. Moustakas has reached safely via hit or walk in a season-high 13 consecutive games, reaching base 24 times (15 hits, 8 walks, one HBP) since Aug. 11.