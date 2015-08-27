C Salvador Perez has been held hitless in just four of his last 16 games, batting .295 (18-for-61) with four doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs in that span. Perez leads American League catchers in hits (104), is second in homers (18), third in doubles (19) and RBIs (53), and fourth in runs scored (36).

RHP Jeremy Guthrie made his first relief appearance since June 30, 2012, at San Diego while with the Rockies. He had made 106 consecutive starts before Wednesday’s relief appearance, 102 of them with the Royals. Guthrie, who has been replaced in the rotation by RHP Kris Medlen, has a 5.65 ERA (81 ER in 129 IP) in 23 starts, his highest since he posted a 6.66 ERA (58 ER in 78 and 1/3rd IP) in 15 starts for Colorado in 2012.

LF/2B Ben Zobrist is hitting .421 (16-for-38) at Kauffman Stadium since his July 30 acquisition from Oakland. Zobrist’s .449 on-base average is fourth in the American League in August.

3B Mike Moustakas extended his hitting streak to seven games, batting .407 (11-for-27), including three doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs. He is slugging .639 (46 total bases) against American League East opponents, with seven doubles, one triple and five homers in 72 at-bats.

RHP Johnny Cueto, after surrendering six runs on Wednesday, has allowed as many runs in his last two starts (13 R, 12 ER) as he did in his previous eight starts combined, four of them each with the Royals and Reds. Cueto walked Orioles SS Ryan Flaherty on Wednesday, the first free pass he has given in four starts while striking out 23 over that span. The three home runs Cueto allowed were the most since Aug. 21, 2010, when he gave up four at Dodger Stadium.