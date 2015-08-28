RHP Yordano Ventura has been one of the most difficult pitchers in the majors to run against. In 318 2/3 career innings over 56 games (55 starts), only three baserunners have successfully stolen a base: Anthony Gose (Aug. 6) and Joey Gallo (May 6) this year, and Yoenis Cespedes (Sept. 12, 2014). Since 1963, only Jason Simontacchi has thrown more innings (355 2/3) with fewer stolen bases allowed (one).

DH Kendrys Morales started at first base Thursday afternoon with 1B Eric Hosmer taking the afternoon off. It was the eighth start and appearance in the field for Morales this year, all at first base. He has played at least 27 games in the field in each of his nine major league seasons. He has committed just one error in the past two years (34 games).

RHP Edinson Volquez, who is scheduled to start Friday at Tampa Bay, and C Salvador Perez have been the most successful Royals battery this season. The club is 17-8 when the two pair up. Royals hitters have averaged 5.0 runs per game when Volquez starts, the most of any Royals pitcher who has made more than one start. He has limited opposing hitters to a .188 average with runners in scoring position, which ranks third in the American League.

LF Alex Gordon (left groin strain) played seven innings Wednesday for Triple-A Omaha, his longest defensive stint since beginning his rehab assignment Sunday. He had one hit and a walk in four plate appearances, scoring a run and driving in another. Gordon is hitting .333 (5-for-15) in four rehab games.

3B Mike Moustakas has hit safely in eight straight, his second-longest streak of the year, batting .452 (14-for-31), and has four homers in his last six games. With two RBIs on Wednesday and two more Thursday, he has 17 in August, topping his previous career monthly high of 15 set in June this year. The hot hitting has propelled Moustakas into the cleanup spot in the Royals’ order, the first time he has hit there since Aug. 2, 2013, at the New York Mets. He is a career .183 (19-for-104) hitter with three homers in the cleanup spot.

SS Alcides Escobar has five walks in his past nine games after collecting just 20 in his first 109 contests. Escobar drew a walk on both Tuesday and Wednesday, marking just the fourth time this year he received free passes in consecutive games. Still, Escobar has already drawn more walks, 24, in just 117 games than he did in each of the last two years when he played 158 games (in 2013, with 19 walks) and 2014 (162 games, with 23 walks). His career high is 36 walks in 145 games for Milwaukee in 2010.