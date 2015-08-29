RHP Greg Holland bounced back from a rough Thursday with a dominant ninth, getting three outs -- including two strikeouts -- on seven pitches. He had struggled against the Rays earlier this season, so he bounced back on both counts.

DH Kendrys Morales leads the majors in two-out RBIs, and he added two Friday with his 15th home run of the season, the deciding runs in a 3-2 victory over the Rays. His power numbers are bouncing back nicely from last year.

RHP Edinson Volquez pitched well, throwing 6 2/3 innings and holding the Rays to two runs (one earned) on six hits. His first win in four starts is encouraging as the Royals start to build momentum toward the postseason.

SS Alcides Escobar struggled atop the Royals order Friday, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts, leaving runners in scoring position. He’s hitting .263, but Kansas City got better production from the No. 9 hitter Friday.