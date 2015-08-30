FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 30, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Kendrys Morales was 1-for-5 with an RBI in the fifth inning of Saturday’s win. It was his 47th RBI with two outs in an inning, which leads the majors.

3B Mike Moustakas was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs Saturday against the Rays. He has 14 RBIs in the past seven games and a career-high 20 RBIs in August. Moustakas is batting .436 (17-for-39) with six doubles and four home runs since August 19.

1B Eric Hosmer went 2-for-5 with two runs scores and snapped an 0-for-13 slump.

RHP Kris Medlen gave up three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings for the win Saturday. It was his second start of the season and the Royals have won both of Medlen’s outings. “I thought he did a nice job,” Royals Manager Ned Yost said. “He kind of starting laboring a little bit, if that’s the right word, in the fourth inning. But he made a little adjustment and did well.”

