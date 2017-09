RHP Kelvin Herrera has chickenpox, and he will be quarantined and out of action for about two weeks, the Kansas City Star reported.

OF Alex Rios was diagnosed with chickenpox, and he will be quarantined and out of action for about two weeks, the Kansas City Star reported.

LF Alex Gordon was activated from the disabled list after missing seven weeks with a groin strain.

3B Mike Moustakas was out of the lineup with a pulled hamstring. He has three three-hit games in his past eight starts.