INF Cheslor Cuthbert was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .277 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs. He hit safely in his first five major games earlier this season and has a .240 average in nine games. Manager Ned Yost said Cuthbert would start Wednesday against Tigers LHP Randy Wolf.

INF Christian Colon was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He hit .244 in 29 games for Kansas City earlier this season. In 51 games for Omaha, he batted .281/.353/.344 with one homer and 17 RBIs.

C Francisco Pena was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he hit .251 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs. Pena, the son of former Royals manager Tony Pena, will be the Royals’ third catcher.

LHP Scott Alexander has his contract purchased from Triple-A Omaha, where in 41 outings he went 2-3 with 14 saves and a 2.56 ERA. He joins Franklin Morales to give Kansas City a second lefty in the bullpen. He has yet to throw a pitch in the majors.

RHP Miguel Almonte, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Omaha, made his major league debut and gave up a single and home run to the first two batters he faced. “No regrets,” Almonte said on giving up a home run to Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler. “I’ve just got to continue to pound the strike zone. That’s baseball. That’s going to happen. Just got to keep the ball down and pound the zone.” Almonte, 22, went a combined 6-6 with a 4.51 ERA in 28 games (23 starts) in Double-A and Triple-A this year.

OF Terrance Gore was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he stole 39 bases in 41 attempts. Gore, who has been called the fastest player in baseball, was used as pinch runner in the eighth inning Tuesday.

LF Alex Gordon missed 48 games with a groin injury, but he returned to the lineup and received a standing ovation Tuesday. He responded with two hits, including a double, plus a sacrifice fly. He said he is almost at full strength. “96.7 (percent), close,” Gordon said. “There was one ball that was almost identical to the one I hurt myself on. Maybe I didn’t get to it quite as quickly as I used to, but at the very end, I just thought it was out of reach so I didn’t lunge for it at the end. I didn’t think there was a point to jump for it and test it. I‘m not playing with it on my mind. I‘m just trying to make a play.”

LHP Jason Vargas was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday, clearing a spot on the Royals’ 40-man roster for newly promoted LHP Scott Alexander. Vargas underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late July.

3B Mike Moustakas did not start because of a pulled hamstring, but he appeared as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and grounded out. “We’ll just give Moose a couple of days,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday. “Moose felt like if he needed to, he could play today, which is good news. It’s a high hamstring (pull). It’s slight, a Grade 1 strain. He’s been playing through it the last eight or nine days, but his last at-bat (Sunday) he scorched the ball up the middle, and when (Rays SS Asdrubal) Cabrera was bobbling it around, he was doing his best to beat it and that’s when he really felt it. We want to give him a couple of days to get on the good side of this.”